Young Gamora actor Ariana Greenblatt joins the Borderlands film as Tiny Tina

The Borderlands film has its Tiny Tina, and as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter it's Ariana Greenblatt, a 14-year-old actor whose previous credits include the Stuck in the Middle series on the Disney Channel, and as Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.

"Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema," Borderlands director Eli Roth said in a statement. "She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades."

Tiny Tina first appeared as an "unstable thirteen-year-old explosives expert" NPC in Borderlands 2, coming to particular prominence in the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, a post-Borderlands 2 story in which Tina leads the Vault Hunters in a game of Bunkers and Badasses, a D&D-like RPG. She returned for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3, by which time she was presumably about 20 years old.

Ashly Burch, who voiced Tiny Tina in the videogames, congratulated Greenblatt on getting the role:

Greenblatt joins an unexpectedly recognizable cast on the Borderlands film, which also includes Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Kevin Hart (Roland), Jamie Lee Curtis (Tannis), and Jack Black (Claptrap). Few other details have been revealed, but a report in January said that filming was expected to begin "soon" in Hungary.