The Borderlands movie is about to start filming in Hungary

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Adam Goodman, the head of Hungarian production services company MidAtlantic Films, mentioned the Borderlands movie was one of several productions about to go ahead in his country. "We're opened up space for a Lionsgate film, Borderlands [starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart], we're doing season three of Jack Ryan for Paramount TV, and we're doing a Marvel project, which, for the usual security reasons, I can't talk about," he said.

Hungary was one of the first countries to introduce COVID-19 protections like the tiers of "bubbles" that separate crew, and frequent mandatory testing, which are now being used across the film and television industry. Movies that had already begun filming in Hungary before the pandemic, like Dune, were able to resume and others have flocked there. Like Borderlands.

We heard a few details about the forthcoming movie last year, including that it's being directed by Eli Roth (Death Wish, Hostel, Cabin Fever), and will star Cate Blanchett as the siren Lilith, one of the first game's playable heroes. Rumor has it that Kevin Hart will be playing another of them, the soldier Roland.

If Hungary can stand in for Dune's desert planet Arrakis, it can certainly double for Pandora in Borderlands.

