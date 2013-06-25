Popular

Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep trailer invites you to its twisted fantasy

By

There are a number of things you could say about Borderlands 2's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, but thanks to this launch trailer we can instead focus on the most important: it contains a gun that fires swords. Swords that impale your enemies and then explode.

That'll do, Gearbox. That'll do.

The tone seems exactly what you'd expect from an expansion that transports Borderlands' cast of lovable psychotics into a fantasy realm. Even this short two minute sample is packed with cheeky digs at fantasy tropes. And setting aside, it's clearly more Borderlands, which is by no means a bad thing.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep should be out later today, once the goliath that is Steam rouses from its deep slumber.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
