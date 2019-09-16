Borderlands 3 players are taking over its predecessor's Steam forum

Borderlands 3 players have invaded the Borderlands 2 Steam forum, posting bugs, critiques and asking questions—the sort of stuff you'd see on any Steam forum, but for a game that's not even available in the store.

Since it's not out on Steam and the Epic Games Store doesn't have forums, players used to posting on stores—whether it's Steam, GOG or something else—seem to be a little lost. While there is an official forum, for PC-specific woes there isn't an alternative.

Mods have been removing posts, but that isn't stopping new ones from appearing pretty regularly. A lot of them are sincere questions, asking for help with performance issues or looking for people to play with, though the most assistance they're going to get is being told to hit up the official forums.

I wasn't too bothered about the absence of forums on the Epic Games Store when it launched, especially given what a mess they are on Steam, but clearly Epic needs to do a better job when it comes to helping players with the games they've bought on its platform. A link to the Gearbox website obviously ain't cutting it.

According to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, Borderlands 3 had twice as many players at launch as its predecessor, but it's also had its fair share of problems. Players on all platforms have been reporting significant performance issues, which Gearbox says it's investigating. In the meantime, your best bet is hitting up Gearbox Support.

