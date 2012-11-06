Borderlands 2 mascot re-opens his trap for Claptrap season 2

In good/bad news, Borderlands' beloved/behated mascot Claptrap has been given another webseries, where he's free to spout his mildly amusing/mildly annoying jokes with none of that shooting or looting business standing in his way. Episode 1 of season two shows some 'behind the scenes' footage of the game, which is almost as exciting as when Will Smith used to run behind the set in The Fresh Prince. Actually, much less exciting, but even so this is a kinda funny/kinda not funny way to spend nearly three minutes of your life.

If you've somehow missed season one, you can catch up on all four episodes here . After you're done, be sure to come back to watch the start of season two, which we've helpfully embedded below.