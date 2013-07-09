Gearbox: More Borderlands 2 DLC coming, new IP in development

It's easy to imagine Borderlands 2's trail of DLC ending with an adventure in Tiny Tina's schizophrenic mind , but CEO and President of Gearbox Software Randy Pitchford has different plans.

Speaking on the Nerdist podcast , Pitchford said people had assumed there would only be four pieces of DLC as that's what's included in the season pass, but assumptions aren't always correct.

“Everyone has this expectation that those would be the four DLCs and then that's it,” Pitchford said. “We're going to do more. We're going to do some other things. We don't have details yet about it exactly.

“We've got more stuff in the hopper that we're planning and that we're getting pretty excited about. So if you are a Borderlands fan, you don't have to be afraid that that's the end of it.”

The podcast ended on a mysterious note when Pitchford teased that Gearbox is working on a new IP for next-gen consoles (and PC?).

“We are building an original IP for the next generation that we'll announce sometime later,” Pitchford said.

Pitchford didn't give a time table for when we might hear more about this mysterious new IP, though it likely won't be any time this year, considering we're just hearing about it now rather than at E3.