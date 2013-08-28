Borderlands 2 Game of the Year edition announced, contains lots to shoot

In a dance as old as time itself (or at least, as old as the mid-2000s), Gearbox have announced the inevitable Game of the Year super-bundle for Borderlands 2. As is tradition, the package will shepherd all the current DLC bits alongside the main game into a single release. In Borderlands 2's case, that means an absolutely absurd number of things to shoot with increasingly bizarre weapons.
Hey, guys! What's in Borderlands 2's Goaty edition?
- Borderlands 2 Main Game
- Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty
- Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage
- Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep
- Creature Slaughter Dome
- Gaige, the Mechromancer Character Class
- Gearbox Gun Pack
- Golden Key
- Vault Hunter's Relic
- Krieg, the Psycho Character Class
- Collector's Edition Heads and Skins
- Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 1
A lot of stuff. Interestingly, not all of the stuff, though. Gearbox have further plans for new content , including a second Vault Hunter Upgrade pack, increasing the level-cap 72, and the further adventures of T.K. Baha. Does this mean there'll be another bundle years down the line? Borderlands 2: Game of the Decade edition may be pushing the self-congratulatory naming scheme a tad too far.
It's still a quality package, filled with some excellent DLC bits that cheerfully warp the main campaign. Borderlands 2: Game of the Year edition is due out October 11, for some as-yet unannounced amount of moneys.