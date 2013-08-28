Borderlands 2 Game of the Year edition announced, contains lots to shoot

In a dance as old as time itself (or at least, as old as the mid-2000s), Gearbox have announced the inevitable Game of the Year super-bundle for Borderlands 2. As is tradition, the package will shepherd all the current DLC bits alongside the main game into a single release. In Borderlands 2's case, that means an absolutely absurd number of things to shoot with increasingly bizarre weapons.

Hey, guys! What's in Borderlands 2's Goaty edition?



Borderlands 2 Main Game

Captain Scarlett and her Pirate's Booty

Mr. Torgue's Campaign of Carnage

Sir Hammerlock's Big Game Hunt

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep

Creature Slaughter Dome

Gaige, the Mechromancer Character Class

Gearbox Gun Pack

Golden Key

Vault Hunter's Relic

Krieg, the Psycho Character Class

Collector's Edition Heads and Skins

Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 1

A lot of stuff. Interestingly, not all of the stuff, though. Gearbox have further plans for new content , including a second Vault Hunter Upgrade pack, increasing the level-cap 72, and the further adventures of T.K. Baha. Does this mean there'll be another bundle years down the line? Borderlands 2: Game of the Decade edition may be pushing the self-congratulatory naming scheme a tad too far.

It's still a quality package, filled with some excellent DLC bits that cheerfully warp the main campaign. Borderlands 2: Game of the Year edition is due out October 11, for some as-yet unannounced amount of moneys.