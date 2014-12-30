BOID - the streamlined RTS - gets Early Access release date

Mokus Games' 'steamlined RTS' BOID will be hitting Steam Early Access on January 8, publisher TinyBuild Games has announced.

There's also a launch trailer - look!

BOID is a class-based multiplayer RTS, featuring eight classes, three abilities, bases and a few other elements - so it really lives up to that 'steamlined' moniker.

I'm getting a definite Spore vibe from the video - like a mix between the first and later stages of the game's evolution. But I'm also getting a vibe unlike Spore, in that BOID looks like fun.

Even years later, the sick burns won't stop.

BOID already has its Early Access page up, though you'll have to wait until January 8 before slapping your money down.