Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines' composer returned for Bloodlines 2

The soundtrack for Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines included plenty of licensed songs by the likes of Lacuna Coil, Chiasm, and the Genitorturers, as well as an original track by Ministry and Al Jourgensen, but its score composed by Rik Schaffer was also an essential part of its atmosphere. Fans were obviously concerned about whether he would be involved with the recently announced sequel.

Among them was game developer and streamer Outstar, who contacted Schaffer to ask if he was contributing to Bloodlines 2. He replied, "I contributed an hour of music to the OST and am the main composer. Been working on it for over a year."

GUYS!!!Just got an e-mail from Rik Schaffer, we go way back as I talked with him about the unpublished Bloodlines tracks and helped him with the cover for his book. These are the contents of the e-mail. :) Spread the word!#vamily #VampireTheMasquerade #bloodlines2 pic.twitter.com/2iV5RfWlJiMarch 22, 2019

Bloodlines' lead writer Brian Mitsoda has returned as well, working as a writer on the sequel alongside Cara Ellison and Chris Avellone.