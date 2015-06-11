Blood Bowl 2 release date announced with new trailer

It's had something of a delayed start, but Focus Home International has now announced that Blood Bowl 2 will kick off on September 22.

Originally due out this month, the sequel to the electronic adaptation of Games Workshop's American-Football-but-with-orcs-and-violence-'em-up was delayed so that developer Cyanide could shine up its helmets and boots. Or, "to ensure that players would enjoy the most polished foundations for the next generation Blood Bowl experience as possible," as the press release puts it.

A new trailer has been released that further details the sequel's planned campaign mode.

"As a thank you for your support and patience," continues the press release, "players will receive an extra Blood Bowl 2 race (including its own AI, design, skills, and their Star Players): the Lizardmen or the Wood Elves during pre-order campaign on consoles and PC."