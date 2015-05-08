Blizzard to host Heroes of the Storm launch party in Sydney

It's not enough to play video games: sometimes you have to go to events in their honour too. Blizzard is putting on a party for Heroes of the Storm in Sydney on June 3, and it's free so long as you claim a ticket before they run out. The event takes place at Event Cinemas on George Street, and you can claim your tickets at Eventbrite.

Talks will be presented by HotS executive producer Chris Sigaty and technical director Alan Dabiri, who will also answer audience questions. The occasion celebrates the MOBA's fully-fledged launch on June 3, though an open beta will commence on May 20 so you'll have plenty of time to prepare questions before the event.

Tickets will be available from May 14.