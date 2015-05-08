Popular

Blizzard to host Heroes of the Storm launch party in Sydney

By

Heroes of the Storm Sky Temple

It's not enough to play video games: sometimes you have to go to events in their honour too. Blizzard is putting on a party for Heroes of the Storm in Sydney on June 3, and it's free so long as you claim a ticket before they run out. The event takes place at Event Cinemas on George Street, and you can claim your tickets at Eventbrite.

Talks will be presented by HotS executive producer Chris Sigaty and technical director Alan Dabiri, who will also answer audience questions. The occasion celebrates the MOBA's fully-fledged launch on June 3, though an open beta will commence on May 20 so you'll have plenty of time to prepare questions before the event.

Tickets will be available from May 14.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments