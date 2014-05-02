Blizzard releases classic games The Lost Vikings, Rock N' Roll Racing for free

There was a time, long ago, when Blizzard made other games besides StarCraft, World of Warcraft, and Diablo. Blackthorne , which Blizzard released for free via Battle.net in November is a perfect example. The Prince of Persia meets shotgun side-scroller is not that bad if you're willing to forgive its age, but when it was released for free what we really hoped for is that a free release of The Lost Vikings will follow. Today, it finally did.

The Lost Vikings first came out in 1992, back when Blizzard was still called Silicon & Synapse. It's also a side-scroller, but is mostly a puzzle game where you switch between three different vikings, each with a special ability, in order to reach the end of the level. I haven't played it in years, but I'm willing to bet that the puzzles hold up quite well.

As an added bonus, Blizzard also released Rock N' Roll Racing, a battle racer featuring music from Black Sabbath, Steppenwolf, and other bands, as interpreted by a Super Nintendo's very limited sound module. Really, it's better to watch the video and let the '90s speak for themselves:

You can find and download the games for free from the Classic Games tab on Battle.net .