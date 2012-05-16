Blizzard honour Diablo 3 pre-orders as Game Australia enters administration

It's been a turbulent early 2012 GAME with news that the Australian arm of the retailer has also called in the administrators.

The embattled retailer has confirmed that it is unable to fulfill its Diablo III pre-orders for Australian customers.

However, a white knight comes in the form of Blizzard which today revealed on its official Diablo III forum they will honour the pre-orders instead.

To take advantage of the offer, Australian GAME pre-order holders are required to purchase the game digitally from Blizzard, and then provide proof of purchase in the form of a receipt. Blizzard will then refund the money paid to GAME Australia.

The statement:

"Australian Game customers with a valid preorder/prepurchase receipt dated before May 15, 2012 can do the following:

"1. Purchase the digital version of Diablo III from http://www.diablo3.com now or anytime before May 21, 2012.

"2. Download and start playing when the servers go live!

"3. Submit your GAME Australia preorder/prepurchase receipt to us before June 30, 2012.

"4. Receive a credit from Blizzard, for the amount you paid in advance to GAME Australia for Diablo III. This credit will be applied to the payment method used for the digital purchase."

Sad times. The UK arm of Game has also entered administration in the past few months.