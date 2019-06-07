Bleeding Edge is a 4v4 melee game from Hellblade devs Ninja Theory

Hellblade studio Ninja Theory is developing a 4v4 online melee game. The developer applied for a trademark for Bleeding Edge back in May, but this watermarked footage is the first to escape out into the wild.

The trailer, which you can watch here (via Xboxer) shows off the game's roster of eccentric fighters, from a guy with a throat that opens up and spews fire to a human-motorbike hybrid. At one point someone gets knocked into a moving train—the 'hype train'—so that could indicate some environmental obstacles, too.

It crams a lot of weird duels into a minute, and each characters seems to have some pretty wild abilities. Why choose between a massive gun and a mech when you can just get a massive gun that transforms into a mech?

A technical alpha will begin on June 27, apparently. The website listed was unavailable until moments ago, and then it was live, and then it was unavailable again, though the official trailer was not hosted on there.

Here's the official description:

"Choose your fighter and join a team of super-charged renegades from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable sawblade arms, tear it up as Black Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos, or slash up the streets as New York’s most wanted ninja, Daemon."

We'll find out more about Bleeding Edge at E3, probably at Sunday's Xbox conference, since Microsoft owns Ninja Theory.