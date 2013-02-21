Blackwell Epiphany announced - paranormal private eyes due to return in autumn

What with the bright lights and loud noises of the PlayStation conference, it would be easy to miss a far more exciting announcement made last night. Wadjet Eye's Dave Gilbert took to the Adventure Game Studio forum to reveal Blackwell Epiphany, the fifth entry in the excellent Blackwell adventure series.

The Blackwell games, also known as the reason I roll my eyes every time a developer takes to Kickstarter to announce they're resurrecting the adventure genre, star the psychic Rosa Blackwell and ghost partner Joey as paranormal detectives, solving crimes on behalf of the dead. Gilbert's story teaser for this new game should give an idea of the tone: "A dead man's soul cries out against the force of a ferocious blizzard. He cries for help. He cries for answers. Then he screams as he is torn apart like damp tissue paper."

In an interview with Indie Statik , Gilbert detailed his plans for Epiphany. "Each Blackwell game gets longer and more complex with each instalment, and this one is no exception. It's also a LOT darker in many respects, and I'm trying to step out of my comfort zone more than I have before. It's been noted that a lot of the previous Blackwell games tend to be very “middle class” (offices, cafes, apartments, etc – pretty much mirroring my own life), and I'm making an attempt to move away from that."

"I'm also going to be pushing the story forward," Gilbert continued, "answering some of the questions that I feel I've dragged out for long enough! It's been REALLY fun working on it. As much as I love the games we published last year, it's nice to be back in developer mode again."

Blackwell Epiphany is due out in autumn. More screenshots below.

