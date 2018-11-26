***This article is old. Here are all the details on Black Friday deals for 2019***

You’d think that as a widely used accessory, flocks of webcams would be on sale during events like Cyber Monday , but last year, the only truly enticing deal we found was $50 off the Logitech C920 . Since then, that seems to have become its regular list price. There haven't been a ton of webcam deals this year, either. Then again, you really only need one.

Here are the Cyber Monday webcam deals we've found.

The best Cyber Monday webcam deals

Razer Kiyo w/ built-in ring light | $70 (30% off)

Whoa, a webcam that isn't Logitech? The Razer Kiyo is a great alternative that comes with a built-in ring light, ensuring you always look your best on stream. It's a good little camera that, though more expensive than the C920, definitely is worth considering. Buy it at Amazon.

Logitech C930e | $67 (48% off MSRP)

The biggest reason you might want a C930e over a C920 is for the extended 90 degree view, which can fit more into the picture. While technically 48% off, though, this webcam has been sitting at around $70 for awhile now on Amazon. So it's still a discount, but just a little one. Get it at Amazon.

UK deals

Logitech Brio Gaming Webcam | £109.96 (save £110.03)

Want to take your home streaming game to the next level with some lovely 4K footage? Of course you do, and with a huge discount this sleek model is an ideal investment for the would-be streamer. Buy at Amazon UK.

Microsoft HD-3000 Webcam | £19.99 (20% off)

If you want a webcam but your budget is limited, fear not. This robust little model from Microsoft has a CMOS sensor, 1280 x 720 resolution, 4mp still image capture and more. Buy on Argos.

Creative BlasterX Senz3D | £132.32 (save £57.67)

While not a company you'd normally associate with webcams, Creative Labs has come along with one of the most innovative models you can buy right now with intelligent background removal and much more. Buy at Amazon.

Expired deals

Logitech C920 | $45 (9% off)

Last year, the Logitech C920 was our webcam deal of choice at the cool deal of just $50 (50% off at the time). Since then, Logitech seems to have reduced the price to $50 permanently. And now there's a cute 9% discount on top of that. This is still the best choice for a webcam. It's versatile, cheap, and well-built. Buy it from Amazon.

