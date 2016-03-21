BioWare's new IP was "revealed" at GDC, but nobody noticed

A funny thing happened at the recently concluded 2016 edition of GDC. BioWare, the studio that gave us Mass Effect, Dragon Age, The Old Republic, and many others, revealed the new thing it's working on. And nobody noticed.

“Revealed” may be putting it a bit strongly, as no official announcements were made. But Alistair McNally, BioWare's senior director of creative development, said on Twitter that the secret was there for all to see.

And that’s #GDC2016 in the books. One the things I love most about the industry is that you have friends all over the planet.March 18, 2016

Also it was fun to walk around GDC2016 in a t-shirt with our new IP on it and no one batted an eyelid.March 18, 2016

The obvious irony is that those tweets were actually posted three days ago, and nobody noticed them either.

As you'd expect, the internet is now digging madly for a photo of McNally at GDC. As of this moment, it doesn't appear that anyone has struck gold, but if you'd like to take part in the hunt, or just stay on top of what's happening, the “Secret IP Twitter and Info Thread” on the BioWare forums (which actually kicked off in August of last year) is a good place to go.

Thanks, IGN.