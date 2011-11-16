Bethesda working on patch for Skyrim glitches, asks fans to be patient

I thank my Daedric deities on a daily basis that there's already a patch (of sorts) for Skyrim's bugs , but glitches still run rampant across the snowy landscape. Don't worry, though: Bethesda has no intention of letting the worst (read: non-hilarious) ones leave a bad taste in your mouth for long. However, Bethesda PR head Pete Hines made sure to note that - despite the quadrillions of hours players have already spent roaming Skyrim's absurdly huge world - it's only been a few days since the game came out.

“We are continuing to work on an update for all platforms to address issues any bugs and [performance] issues we can,” he tweeted . “Patches/updates take a little time. We can't turn it around quite that fast. It's been three days. Calm down. We're working on it.”

Of course, if a particular glitch really has your Dragonborn breathing fire (figuratively), you can help to fix it by reporting it . For instance, I've taken to constantly shouting "FUS RO DAH!" in real life, and it doesn't work. What's the deal there? Someone needs to fix that.