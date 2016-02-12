Bethesda teases Fallout 4 DLC news and a Survival Mode "overhaul"

The Fallout 4 patch that came out a couple of weeks ago made a number of changes to the game, including the addition of a new ambient occlusion setting, new weapon debris effects, and a status menu for settlers. But a couple of tweets that came out of the Bethesda twitter account earlier today indicate that even bigger changes are on the way, and so is news about DLC.

We know you’re ready to learn what’s coming for Fallout 4 DLC. We’re not far off, and we think you’ll be excited.February 11, 2016

We’re also doing a complete overhaul of Fallout 4 Survival mode. Food, sleep, diseases, danger and more. Stay tuned.February 11, 2016

I actually find the promise of the Survival difficulty overhaul more intriguing that the DLC tease. I emailed Bethesda to ask if they'd give me more information about the changes to Survival mode, and they said—and I'm not making this up—“Nope!” Hey, I tried. We'll keep you posted.