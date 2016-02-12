Popular

Bethesda teases Fallout 4 DLC news and a Survival Mode "overhaul"

Fallout 4

The Fallout 4 patch that came out a couple of weeks ago made a number of changes to the game, including the addition of a new ambient occlusion setting, new weapon debris effects, and a status menu for settlers. But a couple of tweets that came out of the Bethesda twitter account earlier today indicate that even bigger changes are on the way, and so is news about DLC.

I actually find the promise of the Survival difficulty overhaul more intriguing that the DLC tease. I emailed Bethesda to ask if they'd give me more information about the changes to Survival mode, and they said—and I'm not making this up—“Nope!” Hey, I tried. We'll keep you posted.

Andy Chalk

