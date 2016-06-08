Bethesda rumoured to announce Wolfenstein and The Evil Within sequels at E3

Bethesda has an entire E3 press conference to itself this year, but in the absence of a lengthy Fallout 4 announcement, what are they going to show? That's been the subject of much speculation these past months, and while it's certain that Dishonored 2 will be there, that's not going to fill a whole hour.

The publisher does have a bunch of titles up its sleeves though, if new rumours are to be believed. According to things "heard" by Eurogamer, Bethesda will announce sequels for Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Evil Within, as well as the re-launch of the long dormant Prey 2.

A sequel to Wolfenstein seems inevitable, following reports last year that at least one of the voice actors involved with the original is working on a follow-up. As for The Evil Within, there have been no compelling leaks thus far, but, y'know, why not make an Evil Within sequel?

Prey 2 has been a source of much speculation recently, with news that the game's domain has been renewed, leading to a currently hidden Facebook page. Meanwhile, Skyrim looks set to be reissued on the current generation of consoles, which seems to suggest that we won't get any details on a proper follow-up – which seems unlikely anyway, since Fallout 4 only released last year.

E3 2016 kicks off next week. For more rumours and speculation, here's a truck tonne of it.