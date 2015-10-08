Bethesda has 'concerns' about Battlecry and is 'evaluating' it

Battlecry hasn't managed to wow audiences quite like other Bethesda-published titles, and Bethesda seems to have noticed. At least, an official statement from the company has acknowledged that it has concerns about the third-person free-to-play action game.

"We have concerns about the Battlecry game and whether it is meeting the objectives we have for it," the company's statement reads. "We are evaluating what improvements the game needs to meet our quality standards. The studio remains busy during this process on multiple projects."

Progress Bar was the original recipient of the statement, but I received it separately after contacting Bethesda's Sydney office.

The last we heard from Battlecry was Bethesda's E3 announcement that beta sign-ups were open – but the beta never happened. Our hands-on with the game wasn't exactly awe-inspiring, though Evan did see some promise, writing that "uninspiring as this first hands-on was, I ended the demo with some appreciation for how agile characters are in Battlecry."