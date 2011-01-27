Bethesda announce release dates for Brink, Hunted: The Demon's Forge, and Rage

Bethesda have revealed their busy lineup for 2011, with release dates for Brink, Hunted: The Demon's Forge and Rage. Read on for the details.

First up, Splash Damage's slick new shooter, Brink . It's due out in North America on May 17 and in Europe on May 20. You can check out the latest trailer here .

Hunted: The Demon's Forge is next in Bethesda's lineup. It's a fast paced dungeon crawler starring a shooty elf and a giant bald warrior. The pair must journey underground to investigate a series of kidnappings and stamp out a demonic uprising. The game's due out in the US on June 1 and Europe June 3.

Thirdly, id Software's post-apocalyptic shooter Rage . As recently revealed by the game's new site, the game is due to be released on September 13 in the US and September 16 in Europe.

As we highlighted in December, Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released worldwide on November 11. Check out the latest information on the updated combat system and more .

That's a pretty impressive line up. Which ones are you looking forward to?