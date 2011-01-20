New Brink trailer shows customisable armoury

A new trailer has appeared for Brink, the upcoming parkour-driven, gun-frenzied kill fest from Splash Damage. This trailer concentrates on the customisable weaponry we'll be wielding when we take the fight to the streets of the Ark. You'll find the video embedded below.

For a longer look at the game in action, check out the 8 minutes of footage that Splash Damage released last year. There's loads more information about the game over on the official Brink website. It's destined for release in spring this year.