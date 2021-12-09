The best STG44 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone STG44 was the first Vanguard gun available to play in battle royale, albeit accidentally last October. It's a handy weapon with a huge amount of potential in all aspects of the game, and the perfect accompaniment to your first foray onto Caldera. The STG44, like all Vanguard primary weapons, is unique in its ability to hold ten attachments, rather than the usual 5.

So, following are the two best STG44 loadouts for Warzone right now, complete with the extended attachment combinations and advice on how best to use it. It's a nice, balanced gun with all manner of attachment combinations, so you can really deck it out to your heart's content.

The best long-range STG44 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Optic: Zeiss G16 2.5x

Zeiss G16 2.5x Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: VDD 27 Precision

VDD 27 Precision Magazine: 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Surplus

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Combat Scout

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

First, we're bringing out the MX Silencer. It's basically like chucking a Monolithic Suppressor on your Grau 5.56. This muzzle takes you off your enemy's radar and lets you fire to your heart's content without alerting foes to your position, while also aiding your gun's accuracy. If you want to go all-in on gun accuracy though, you can always pick the F8 Stabiliser.

The barrel for this gun is a mouthful: the VDD 760MM 05B. It's basically the longest barrel you can put on the STG, and it'll help you enormously with your long-range accuracy and damage potential at the distances where your opponents are hopefully missing more shots than you.

To finalise our range bonuses, here's the underbarrel we'll be using: the M1941 Hand Stop, and our optic of choice: the Zeiss G16 2.5x. The Hand Stop underbarrel grip is yet another accuracy-boosting attachment to stack onto the STG, and the optic offers the perfect amount of zoom to acquire targets at range and follow closer enemies without losing track of them.

The Lengthened ammunition attachment is another vital part of the long-range kit on the STG: without it your bullet velocity will suffer enormously compared to other people running ranged loadouts.

For your final few attachments you have a bit of leeway. I enjoy the Stippled Grip for even further accuracy improvements and recoil control, but you can switch it for the Fabric Grip to boost mobility a tad. Proficiency-wise, Vital is a great one as it offers an increase to your headshot area making it far easier to get speedy kills with fewer shots at all ranges. That takes ages to unlock, though, so you might want to use Sleight of Hand until you get there. The Surplus kit is a nice one to have as it gives you more XP for kills, but if you're feeling like something a bit more traditional, Fully Loaded works a treat.

The best close-quarters STG44 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 220mm Rapid

Krausnick 220mm Rapid Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding

Krausnick S11S Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drums

8mm Kurz 45 Round Drums Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Reach

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

First, we're going sans-silencer. However, the Recoil Booster works here because of the Subsonic ammunition, which stops you pinging the enemy's minimap as you fire. The muzzle attachment along with the Krausnick 220mm Rapid barrel pair brilliantly to boost your fire rate, something that'll give you much more firepower at closer ranges.

When it comes to staying mobile with your gun, this loadout has those bases covered, too. The Krausnick S11S Folding stock boosts your movement speed and sprint-out time, and when combined with the Fabric Grip and Mark VI Skeletal it really works like a charm for speeding up your ADS and sprint-out time on your STG.

I'm also using Reach to more easily get those melee kills, and Sleight of Hand to reload faster in situations where your 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum runs out quicker than you hoped (thanks to all your rate of fire increases).

It's for this reason I'm running ol' reliable, the PKM, as my secondary. It'll sort you out for longer ranges, but allow you to switch quickly with the Amped perk to your close-range kitted STG44.