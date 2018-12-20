The best PC gaming deals on Amazon Australia

Amazon launched in Australia earlier this year, and to no one's surprise, caused a fair bit of panic to incumbent Australian retailers. But if you're a PC gaming enthusiast, it's likely you've barely registered the behemoth's arrival: it's slim pickings as far as significant savings are concerned.

Still, the retail giant remains a relatively fresh face in Australia, and it's likely the range of components, accessories and even software will expand over the coming months and years. As a result, it's worth keeping an eye out, and that's what we'll do on this page.

The deals below are mostly decent due to free shipping eligibility. Check back on a regular basis to see if anything has been added.

Keyboards

Razer ORNATA Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $84.99

This Chroma-supported keyboard will set you back $129.95 if you buy it direct from Razer. Amazon is offering it for significant less, and with free shipping to boot.

Corsair Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Cherry MX Brown for $204.95

It’s still pricey, but this price for this model is marginally cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere at the moment.

HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129

Another situation where the price isn’t too impressive per se, but the free shipping makes it a few bucks cheaper than elsewhere.

Headsets

Plantronics Rig 400 PC Headset for $68

This is just over ten bucks cheaper than you’ll find either direct or via EB Games, and comes with free shipping as well. Probably the best way to buy a set of Rig 400s.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $117

This headset scored a 90 when we reviewed it back in August. "The latest version of the HyperX Cloud finds itself at the very top of the pile," was the verdict.

Mice

Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse for $93.99



One of the sleekest and most stylish gaming mice you can find. It's also our best overall gaming mouse of 2018.

Steelseries Sensei 310 for $99

Described in our Best Gaming Mice of 2018 as the best ambidextrous gaming mouse on the market.

Logitech G903 for $148

Here's another PC Gamer award winner: this one took out a gong for the best "high-end" gaming mouse on the market this year.

Software

Wolfenstein: The New Order for $9

It's the first in the series and can be gotten for a steal in most places, but $9 is especially attractive for Prime members.

Fallout 76 for $39.19

Considering this only released in November, this is a very good price for such a recently released game.