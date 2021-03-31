The best Pyromancer build in Outriders

If you're looking for the best Outriders Pyromancer build, you've come to the right place. With the right combination of skills, weaponry, and armour, your enemies will really be feeling the heat. Outriders' fire class is familiar to the Warlock in Destiny 2, and is most comfortable fighting at mid-range distances. So, try not to stray too far away from enemies, or get pulled in too close.

I do recommend you bring in friends with you if you choose the Pyromancer: When compared with the other Outriders classes, this inferno path can be a little vulnerable as you climb the World Tiers. Without the health bar of the Devastator or the damage and tools the Trickster possesses, the Pyromancer can feel exposed.

Nevertheless, it's still a fun class to play, and I'm here to help you out if you're interested in this mage-style class. So, here's the best Outriders Pyromancer build based on my time with the demo.

Skills

All Outriders Pyromancer skills

Heatwave: Summon a fiery wave that deals damage and inflicts Burn to all enemies in its path (skill type: Ignite).

Summon a fiery wave that deals damage and inflicts Burn to all enemies in its path (skill type: Ignite). Feed the Flames: Pull an enemy toward you, dealing damage, draining health, and inflicting Ash (skill type: Immobilise).

Pull an enemy toward you, dealing damage, draining health, and inflicting Ash (skill type: Immobilise). Thermal Bomb: Select an enemy to Burn, Interrupt, and deal damage to. If killed while still afflicted by the skill, the enemy will explode, dealing damage in a large radius (skill type: Explosive, Interrupt).

Select an enemy to Burn, Interrupt, and deal damage to. If killed while still afflicted by the skill, the enemy will explode, dealing damage in a large radius (skill type: Explosive, Interrupt). Overheat: Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed (skill type: Explosive, Interrupt).

Deals a little damage to all enemies in a large radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies afflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed (skill type: Explosive, Interrupt). Volcanic Rounds: Fill your current weapon's magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that will inflict Burn within a small radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies inflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed (skill type: Ignite).

Fill your current weapon's magazine with Anomaly-infused bullets that will inflict Burn within a small radius and Interrupt their skills. Enemies inflicted with Burn receive additional damage and the Burn will be consumed (skill type: Ignite). Ash Blast: Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash on all enemies in a large radius around you skill type: Immobilise).

Create an Anomaly blast to inflict Ash on all enemies in a large radius around you skill type: Immobilise). F.A.S.E.R. Beam: Fire an energy beam that deals damage that benefits from 125 percent of status power, inflicting Burn and causing Interrupt (skill type: Ignite, Interrupt).

Fire an energy beam that deals damage that benefits from 125 percent of status power, inflicting Burn and causing Interrupt (skill type: Ignite, Interrupt). Eruption: Create a volcanic eruption beneath the selected enemy, dealing damage to them, and all enemies within a small radius around the target (skill type: Explosive).

Skill tree and class points

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

The Pyromancer's skill tree explained

The three skill tree branches for the Pyromancer are Ash Breaker, Fire Storm, and Tempest. They focus on weapon damage against enemies marked with skills like Heatwave and F.A.S.E.R. Beam, skill damage, and max health and defense, respectively. If you're taking the risk of a solo Pyro run, turning your character into more of a tank by focusing on Tempest skills is the way to go. If not, plug your class points into Fire Storm and boost your powerful skills.

If you're not sure where to commit your points at first, you can dabble in each of the subclasses, but know that things get more restrictive later on. You're being nudged towards specialising, in other words, but feel free to experiment with what sounds cool because you can respec your points at any time.

Pyromancer build: DPS

The best Outriders Pyromancer build

Unlike the Outriders Trickster class, you may find the Pyromancer difficult to solo. Boosting your Anomaly Power damage will be crucial in any case, but you may need to consider max health/defence stats if you're backing yourself to go it alone.

Skills

You can only have three skills equipped at a time, but the ones I've listed are more than sufficient for roasting the game's first boss, Gauss:

Heatwave

Feed the Flames

Thermal Bomb

Overheat is unlocked at level six, and is better for crowd control, but stick to Thermal Bomb if you're lucky enough to acquire the legendary armour I mention below. These three early skills will ensure you maintain a range of skill types. Be sure to not neglect Interrupt skills: They're crucial for cancelling devastating moves from enemy bosses and captains.

(Image credit: People Can Fly)

Class Points

You'll only get two of these to spend in the demo, but that'll rise to 20 in the full game. Right now, for DPS-minded players, these are the two upgrades to grab:

Archmage: Increase your Anomaly power by six percent.

Increase your Anomaly power by six percent. Inferno Weapon: Increase your weapon damage by eight percent.

Armour

Legendary gear has been especially hard to pick up in the demo, with some reporting over ten hours played before ever seeing one. If you're lucky in the full game, you'll be able to combine the full The Reforged legendary armour, which increases Feed the Flames and Thermal Bomb damage by 50 percent. Naturally you'll be sticking with those skills if you track this set down.

Struggling to track down decent armour and weapons? Try upping the World Tier you're on: Increasing the difficulty gives you a higher chance of better rewards, but it'll be even tougher on solo players.

Armour mods (not legendary)

Headgear

Big Boom: (Thermal Bomb) Increases the explosion radius by 20 percent.

Upper armour

Final Breath: (Feed the Flames) Health drain efficiency is increased by 25 percent.

Lower armour

Burnt-Out: (Heatwave) Damaged enemies take 35 percent more damage for eight seconds.

Gloves

True Blast: (Thermal Bomb) Increases explosion damage.

Footgear

Hellfire: (Heatwave) If the skill damages three enemies, all subsequent enemies will receive additional 25 damage.

Weapons

While the Pyromancer's strength is operating in the mid-range of fights (neither up close or hanging back too much) you're largely free to take the kind of weapons you fancy. The main thing is to focus on cycling your abilities; Guns are secondary and will be used to finish off marked targets. Still, while you can't go wrong with the mid-range stalwart, the assault rifle, LMGs and SMGs are fine, too.