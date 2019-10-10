The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

More powerful lappy? Looking for a new laptop to game on the go? Here's our guide to the best gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops may be more powerful than ever, but we don't all have a laptop with a GTX 2080 in it. Some of us prefer a lighter, smaller notebook for life on-the-go, and sometimes that means giving up playing the most demanding PC games. Thankfully, in this age of bountiful indies and a huge classic library on Steam, there are still tons of fantastic PC games fit for our laptops.

This is our collection of the best games for laptops and low-spec rigs—games that can give you hours of entertainment without stressing out your system. We've pulled from all sorts of genres, so there are some quick pick-up-and-play picks alongside RPGs that could keep you busy for weeks. There are games here you can replay for ages all by themselves, and ones that you could use to kill some time between meetings.

These are mostly newer games with modest system requirements, but of course there are loads of classic PC games, from Doom to Half-Life 2, that will run buttery smooth on any modern laptop. Check out GOG's old games or the Internet Archive's in-browser emulation library.

