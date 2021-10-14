Everything we know about Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

Looking for details on Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact? While this five-star claymore wielder hasn't yet been released, you might be wondering what to expect from this newly-announced character. We haven't met him in-game yet, though there are a few references to him from several characters and NPCs.

While details are still relatively sparse, we know that this new Geo character has a rivalry with Kujou Sara . He's probably also a descendant of Arataki of the Front Gate, a well-known Inazuman fighter. If you're ready to dive in, here's what we know about Genshin Impact Arataki Itto, including his abilities and Ascension materials.

No release date has been suggested for Arataki Itto, and as the 2.2 update has only just arrived, we're unlikely to see him before version 2.3 at the earliest. Gorou—another upcoming character—was also announced at the same time as Arataki Itto, so it's likely they'll both arrive during the same update, if not the same banner.

Of course, we'll keep this section updated and let you know when we hear more.

Abilities

Arataki Itto's abilities

We have a good idea of Arataki Itto's abilities, thanks to Honey Hunter . Since this is leaked information, these may change between now and release, but we'll keep this guide updated with any changes.

Normal Attack: Fight Club legend Normal Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. When his 4th attack hits opponents, Itto will gain 2 stacks of Superlative Superstrength. Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect will refresh the current duration of any existing stacks. Charged When holding to a initiate a Charged Attack, you may continuously press to use Arataki Kesagiri slashes without using any Stamina. Each Arataki Kesagiri slash will consume 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto will unleash an especially powerful attack. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! Hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and auxiliary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo damage to opponents. When Ushi hits opponents, it will grant Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi will remain on the field and provide support in the following ways: Taunts surrounding opponents and attracts their fire. Inherits HP based on a percentage of Arataki Itto's Max HP. When attacked, it will provide Arataki Itto with 1 Superlative Superstrength stack. 1 stack can be gained this way once every 2 seconds. It will flee when its HP reaches 0 or its duration ends. It will grand Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength as it leaves. Hold Adjust throwing angle. Ushi is considered a Geo construct and Arataki Itto can only have 1 Ushi that he has deployed on the field at any one time.

Elemental Burst Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! For a time, Itto lets his inner Raging Oni King emerge, using his Oni King's Kanabou in battle. This state has the following special properties: Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Geo. This cannot be overridden. Itto's ATK will be increased based on his DEF. His Normal Attack SPD will also be increased. The first, second, and third combos of his Normal Attack will grant Arataki Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength when they hit opponents. Itto gains 20% Elemental and Physical RES. The Raging Oni King state will be cleared when Itto leaves the battlefield.

Passives Arataki Ichiban When Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesgiri, he obtains the following effects: Each slash causes the subsequent slash to have 10% more ATK SPD. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%. Greatly increases his resistance to interruption. These effects will be cleared once he stops performing consecutive slashes. Bloodline of the Crimson Oni Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased by 35% of Arataki Itto's DEF. Woodchuck Chucked When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance to get an additional log of wood. Warrior's Burden For a short time after using Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! Or performing a dash, Itto's Normal Attack combo will not be reset.

Constellations Stay Awhile And Listen Up Using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil provides Arataki Itto with further buffs to Superlative Superstrength. Using it will grant Arataki Itto 2 stacks instead. From the first second of the skill's use, 1 stack will be added on until a total of 3 have been added. Gather 'Round, It's a Brawl! After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil, each party member whose element is GEO will decrease that skill's CD by 1.5 seconds and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto. A maximum of 6 seconds CD can be decreased and 24 Energy restored in this manner. Horns lowered, Coming Through Increases level of Masatsu Zetsugi:Akaushi Burst! By 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Jailhouse Bread and Butter While in the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil, Itto has 25% higher CRIT Rate against opponents with equal or lower HP percentage remaining than him. 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame Increases the level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil by 3. Arataki Itto, Present! Arataki Itto's Charged Attacks deal 50% increased Crit DMG. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Arataki Itto's Ascension materials

Character

You'll need to find specific Ascension materials to level up Arataki Itto. Geo Hypostases and Golden Wolflords drop the Prithiva Topaz items, and Riftborn Regalia are dropped by Golden Wolflords over level 30. You'll also need the following items:

Onikabuto

Slime Condensate/Secretions/Concentrate

Onikabuto are found in various areas in Inazuma, but these strange beetles are often seen on Narukami Island. Slime items are dropped—rather unsurprisingly—by slimes. You shouldn't have any issue finding these enemies, but they're often found around bodies of water.

Talents

Here are the items you'll need to level up Arataki Itto's talents:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Elegance

Slime Condensate/Secretions/Concentrate

Ashen Heart

Crown of Insight

The Elegance items are obtained from the Violet Court domain on Tuesdays and Fridays and, as mentioned above, the Slime items are dropped from slime enemies. The Ashen Heart is a reward for defeating the weekly boss La Signora at level 70 or above. Lastly, the Crown of Insight is a reward for upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. You can also get it from various seasonal activities, like Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn.