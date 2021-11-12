The best MP40 loadouts for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Looking for the best MP40 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard? The MP40 is the first SMG unlocked in the game, but as is common in CoD games, it's also one of the best. Not only does it hit like a truck, but it's also highly customizable across Vanguard's generous ten attachment slots.

There are no shortage of ways to outfit the MP40 to your needs, but I've highlighted three particularly handy builds that you should try. Check out the first for a high damage build that's proving strong among Vanguard's burgeoning meta.

The best limb damage MP40 loadout for Vanguard

Muzzle: No 3 Rifle Brake

No 3 Rifle Brake Barrel: VDD 189MM Short

VDD 189MM Short Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9MM 24 Round Fast Mags

9MM 24 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

Secondary:

1911 pistol

Perks:

Ghost

Radar

Scavenger

Throwables:

Frag grenade

Stun grenade

The MP40 is one of a few Vanguard guns that, at least for the moment, can be configured with a few attachments to become two-shot-kill monstrosities. That's the idea behind this build with the help of two attachments in particular: the VDD Short barrel and the addition of Hollow Point ammo. Both add a huge boost to damage, but only to limbs. That's right, with this gun you're better off aiming for arms and legs. You'll get a quick two-shot kill if you do, but as a byproduct, you deal a lot less damage to heads.

It's a little awkward to adjust to limb shots at first, but the results speak for themselves. You might have a bit more trouble if you play on controller, as aim assist tends to keep you locked on a player's upper torso and head. You should take whichever sight suits you best, but for work this precise I've enjoyed the Slate Reflector best.

As for perks, Vanguard seems to be similar to past entries in that Ghost is almost always worth taking. It's never not worth it to be hidden from the myriad UAVs and intel planes flying through the sky. The other two are mostly up to you, but I recommend Scavenger to counteract the MP40's low ammo pool.

(Image credit: Activision)

The best aim-down-sights MP40 loadout for Vanguard

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9MM 24 Round Fast Mags

9MM 24 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: VDD 34M

VDD 34M Proficiency: Momentum

Momentum Kit: Quick

Secondary:

1911 pistol

Perks:

Ghost

Radar

Demolition

Throwables:

Frag grenade

Stun grenade

If you're not into the limb damage gimmick (or you're reading this after Sledgehammer potentially nerfs the two-shot build), this one focuses on ADS time will serve you well. I've slapped almost everything onto this one that can help you snap up to an aim before the person in front of you without sacrificing control and damage.

You should generally stick to medium range with SMGs, but Lengthened ammo's increased bullet velocity will make it easier to hit enemies on Vanguard's larger maps. In the spirit of speed, Momentum, Quick, and fast mags allow you to chain together kills with as little downtime as possible.

(Image credit: Activision)

The best hip-fire MP40 build for Vanguard

Muzzle: No. 3 Rifle Brake

No. 3 Rifle Brake Barrel: Krausnick 221MM 01B

Krausnick 221MM 01B Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine: 9MM 24 Round Fast Mags

9MM 24 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Proficiency: Momentum

Momentum Kit: Reach

Secondary:

STG rifle

Perks:

Ghost

High Alert

Overkill

Throwables:

Frag grenade

Stun grenade

On the other end of the spectrum, this build leans into hip-fire accuracy. You can still ADS this MP40 like the best of them, but you'll catch many enemies by surprise by getting up in their faces. Combine this with the Reach weapon perk and you can cause a lot of mayhem up close. This strategy will only really work on Vanguard's smaller maps though, so don't bother trying to score hip-fire kills from down a city block.

You'll want a reliable secondary with a little more range as well, so I'd recommend taking the Overkill perk and bringing your longer-range rifle of choice along as well. This is also one of the few scenarios where a more niche perk like High Alert can make sense, so you're never caught by surprise in close quarters.