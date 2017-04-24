Bayonetta update teases a Vanquish PC release

More than six years after it made a splash on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Bayonetta finally came to the PC earlier this month—and it was spectacularly good. "The grace and fluidity of combat requires stability, and [compared to the console originals] this PC version is the one that delivers," we wrote in our review. "It's the best way to play one of the best games of the last decade."

Developer Platinum Games made it clear that it would like to get the same treatment to other games in its lineup: The studio told us when Bayonetta was released that "if it were up to us, we’d port all of our games to PC, but it all depends on the publishers." The implication seemed to be that there was still some resistance to an all-out effort on the PC, and so you probably shouldn't expect anything to happen anytime soon.

Yet a very small update to the game that quietly went live earlier today would seem to indicate that Platinum Games' Bayonetta follow-up Vanquish is also on the way: A Vanquish avatar has been added to the avatars in the game's "Extras" folder. We looked, and yes, it's there.

Vanquish is a third-person shooter originally released in 2010, again exclusively on the consoles of the day. Obviously we don't have extensive coverage of the game, but it was a critical hit, and based on the reactions on NeoGAF and the Steam forums, an awful lot of people are anxious to see running with the power of the PC.

Sega hasn't said anything official about it yet (I've emailed for confirmation, and will update if I receive a reply), but sharp-eyed GAFfers also noticed that Platinum Games has uploaded five videos to its YouTube channel, each of which repeats a short clip from the game precisely three times. What could it mean? Maybe it's teasing Bayonetta 3, or maybe it's hinting a reveal of the Vanquish PC port at E3. Or maybe it means Bayonetta 3 will be announced at E3. Whoa.

But more importantly: this could be coming to PC soon.