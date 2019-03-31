Bayonetta is $5 on Steam until Tuesday

You can pick up Bayonetta, one of the best action games on PC, for just $5/£3.75 on Steam until Tuesday. If you haven't played it yet, you absolutely should: Phil gave it 93/100 in his review, and it's still on out list of the top 100 PC games.

The price is equal to its historic low, according to IsThereAnyDeal. It actually dipped to the same price earlier this month before going back up to the usual $20, so if you missed out then this is the perfect time to pounce. It'd be a good one to play if you just finished Devil May Cry 5, I reckon.

The daily deal lasts until 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT on Tuesday, so you have a couple of days to capitalize.

PlatinumGames released Bayonetta in 2009 but, as Durante wrote for us when it came to PC in 2017, the port is the definitive version of the game. It also has one of the best final boss fights of all time.

Grab it here.