Battlestar Galactica Online in-game trailer emerges

A new trailer showing off the the gameplay in the upcoming Battlestar Galactica Online MMO has hit. See below for the trailer.

It's made up from 100% in-game footage, and features all the hallmarks of the critically-acclaimed TV series, with Cylon Basestars, Raiders, Colonial Vipers and the titular Battlestar itself. Characters such as Adama and Caprica Six also put in appearances and - despite the fairly limited graphical horsepower - are instantly recognisable.

There's still no date for the game's launch, but you can sign up for the beta now.