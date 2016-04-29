"Battlefield World Premiere" is coming next week

I'm not generally a fan of announcements of announcements, but in this case I'll make an exception. Because in this case we're talking about a forthcoming “first look at the future of Battlefield,” and I think it's fair to say that we're finally going to find out what's coming in Battlefield 5.



We already know a little about the game, although it's really very little and nothing you couldn't safely assume based solely on the previous games in the series. EA is in fact making a new Battlefield, it will be a “military style” shooter, and it's scheduled to come out this year. More interesting is the rumor, based on a listing that turned up on a Swiss retailer's website, that it will be set in the First World War, which isn't the most obvious choice for a videogame setting. You can only sex up the relentless meatgrinder of industrial trench warfare so much, right? It would make for an interesting change of venue, though, and if EA figures it can make it work, I'd be more than willing to give it a shot.



The Battlefield World Premiere is set to take place at 4 pm ET/9 pm BST on May 6, which means we have one full week to theorize, discuss, and cook up ridiculous ideas. Anyone?

