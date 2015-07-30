Battlefield is on EA's release schedule for 2016

There will be a new Battlefield game in 2016, a spokesperson for publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed. Speaking during an investor's call (where all exciting video game announcements are hidden), EA CFO Blake Jorgensen confirmed the news.

"What we've said is that our intention over the next couple of years is to have a first-person shooter as one of the core titles," Jorgensen said (via IGN). "This year, obviously, it's Star Wars Battlefront. Next year, it's another Battlefield title."

It's interesting, especially in light of comments last year by EA's Patrick Söderlund that the publisher had no plans to annualise the Battlefield series. A new Battlefield in 2016 doesn't necessarily mean that's the plan, but Battlefield: Hardline did release back in March. The latter was developed by Visceral Games, so it's likely the next Battlefield will be Battlefield 5, and developed by DICE.

Whatever the case, EA now has three major shooter series to its name: Battlefield, Battlefront and Titanfall. As for the latter, it's getting a free-to-play version in Asia later this year, and a mainline sequel is in development.