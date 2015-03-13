Battlefield Hardline has a sofa you can drive

The Battlefield series is known for its Easter eggs, and already players are hard at work digging out Hardline's secrets. It's not out yet, but subscribers to the console-based "EA Access" program gained access to a 10-hour trial. In that time, it was discovered that a sofa in Hotwire mode's Dust Bowl map can be driven around—as demonstrated in the video above by YouTube's 'JackFrags'.

The couch is called The American Dream, and displays "'Merica" as the weapon name should you run someone over with it. (To be honest, I'm not sure if that's a reference I don't understand, or if Americans just really like sitting down.)

Hardline is out on PC next week.

Thanks, MP1st.