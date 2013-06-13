Battlefield 4 mod support ruled out by DICE

DICE general manager Karl-Magnus Troedsson confirmed to PC Gamer at E3 that Battlefield 4 will not support mods. Troedsson caveated that user-generated content is something that DICE finds “very interesting,” and that it's something the studio has been talking about at a high level.

PCG: Is there any chance of Battlefield 4 being moddable?

Karl-Magnus Troedsson, DICE GM: We get that question a lot. I always answer the same thing, and then the community calls me bad names. We get the feedback, we understand it. We also would like to see more player-created content, but we would never do something like this if we feel we couldn't do this 100 percent. That means we need to have the right tools available, we need to have the right security around this regarding what parts of the engine we let loose, so to say. So for BF4 we don't have any planned mod support, I have to be blunt about saying that. We don't.

But it is something that we are thinking about for the future, where we are going with the product, et cetera. So user-created content is something that's very interesting to us, but I'm sorry to say that we will not have mod support in BF4.

PCG: When you say you're thinking about it for the future, what do you mean?

Troedsson: When we think about Battlefield as a franchise, moving forward, it's a big franchise. And we're talking about this, almost as strategies for the company—where are we going, what are we trying to do with the franchise, et cetera. And this is definitely one of the areas that we have been discussing quite a bit.

