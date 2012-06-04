Battlefield 3 Premium confirmed by Reuters

Reuters has confirmed what was already all-but certain: Battlefield 3 Premium is coming, and it'll cost $50 in the USA.

The report mentions the ability to wipe Battlelog stats among the Premium features we already suspected, including new dogtags and custom knives. EA Games executive VP Patrick Soderlund is quoted as saying that Premium will help to "keep up momentum" for Battlefield, which isn't due another iteration until 2013.

The $50 pricetag reinforces last week's rumour that Premium will cost £35 in the UK. DICE has announced Battlelog downtime in advance of EA's E3 conference this evening, provoking rumours that the service may launch much sooner than expected.