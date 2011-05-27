Battlefield 3 art shows Gulf of Oman and Sharqi maps

The Gulf of Oman and Sharqi Peninsula maps get the artistic treatment over on the Battlefield 3 blog . The pictures follow on from previous images of Wake Island and Back to Karkand . All four of these maps make up the Back to Karkand map pack , which is free with Battlefield 3 pre-orders and will be released as paid for DLC when Battlefield 3 comes out.

The Back to Karkand pack also adds a collection of Battlefield 2 weapons, remade to work in the Frostbite 2 engine. The lead designer on Back to Karkand also developed the excellent Vietnam expansion for Battlefield: Bad Company, which is good news for players who loved the original incarnations of Back to Karkand, The Gulf of Oman, Sharqi and Wake Island. You'll find the new artwork below. Click to see it full-size.