The Battlefield 1 system requirements are a bit on the steep side, but the good news is that Frostbite typically runs pretty smoothly as long as you meet the minimum specs, and scales well without losing too much quality. For a deep look into BF1's performance, check out our analysis and benchmarks, where you can see what kind of framerate to expect with your GPU and how to tweak the settings to get the best performance.

The minimum spec:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB

The recommended spec:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Available Disk Space: 50GB

Battlefield 1 released in October of 2016, and a lot has changed since then. See all our latest coverage here.