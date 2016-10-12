Battlefield 1 "Play First" trial is playable right now

The Battlefield 1 Play First trial, which offers Origin Access subscribers ten hours of play time ahead of its October 21 launch, can be downloaded and played right now, a full day ahead of the scheduled October 13 kickoff.

The trial includes two campaign missions and four multiplayer modes, and weighs in a little over 40GB. It's not clear why EA opened the gate early, and in fact the BF1 Twitter account is still saying that the trial won't go live until tomorrow. But we've sampled it for ourselves, and it is most definitely playable, so have at it.

The ten hours provided by the Play First trial is total play time, not a countdown timer, so you can start and stop as you see fit. You don't need to preorder to access the trial—it's automatically available to all Origin Access subscribers—and as an added bonus, if you have the trial version you won't have to redownload the game when it goes live to the public. Grab it from the Origin Access page.

Thanks, Kotaku.