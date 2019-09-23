Bandersnatch wins Emmy for best TV movie

Bandersnatch, the interactive episode of Black Mirror playable on Netflix, just won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie, beating the other nominees Deadwood: The Movie, Brexit, King Lear, and My Dinner with Hervé.

Writer Charlie Brooker used his acceptance speech to thank his children and say, "I can never limit your videogame screen time again. If I do I'm a disgusting hypocrite. It sometimes pays off."

Bandersnatch is essentially an FMV game an hour or two long that you can play on Netflix. It stars Fionn Whitehead as a game developer attempting to adapt a pick-a-path book into a videogame in the 1980s. Here's what our Samuel Roberts thought of it, with spoilers.