Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition release date set for mid-November

Here's a new trailer for Baldur's Gate 2, 2000's hottest RPG. Just pretend the last thirteen years never happened, and check out those tasty particle effects. After a successful roll against some unfortunate legal issues, Beamdog's Enhanced re-release of the BioWare classic is now preparing for launch. You'll be able to regather your party before venturing forth from November 15th.

The Enhanced Edition offers both Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn and its Throne of Bhaal expansion, along with four exclusive party members, new areas, a new "Black Pits" arena, and... *drum roll* ...widescreen support.

As with the first Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, I worry that the added improvements won't justify the price over the much cheaper original versions and their available mods. For the $25 being asked for to pre-order the game , you can get both Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 , with all expansions from GOG, follow this modding guide to create a super all-in-one edition, and have some change spare to throw at any attacking kobolds you might face. It'll take something pretty special to justify switching to the Enhanced version. We'll find out if it's worth it next month.