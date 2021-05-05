Back 4 Blood's new trailer shows that deckbuilding is the best way to kill zombies now

At the end of March, we saw Turtle Rock Studios showcase Back 4 Blood at the Future Games Show. One of the more interesting aspects shown off was the introduction of the card-based roguelite elements, plonked straight into a zombie survival.

We didn't get to see a whole lot of it then, but now Turtle Rock has released a new video with additional details on how the card system will work, as well as a deeper look into the 'Game Director' AI system.

Left 4 Dead fans will be familiar with the Director system, which swaps static spawn points for enemies in favour of dynamic enemy placement and density according to the player's current situation. The system appears to work largely the same in Back 4 Blood, with it "monitoring players' actions, health, and choices" and then "choreographing the world" around the situation.

The Game Director AI will also utilise the new roguelite card system, playing a hand of 'corruption cards' at the beginning of a level. These can do things like render buildings in complete darkness, bolt on timed challenges, and give the little brain chompers terrifyingly whack mutations.

You'll then have the choice to play your own cards which can provide a variety of buffs. Your standard health and stamina buffs are included, but there are also cards that reward you with health and other perks for killing zombies in specific ways.

The card system certainly seems like an interesting way to mix things up. Turtle Rock says the mechanic will provide "extensive replayability" for the game, but we'll have to wait and see just how much of a game-changer it is.

Back 4 Blood is releasing on Steam on October 12, with an open beta arriving in summer later this year.