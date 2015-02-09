Australia, we've got 750 Heroes of the Storm beta keys to give away

Everyone has access to Heroes of the Storm except you, right? I know the feeling. Never mind though, because Australian readers now have the chance to gain access this Friday, provided they fill out the little widget below.

We're giving away a whopping 750 codes, but there's a few important things to note: this give away is for Australian and New Zealand residents only: the codes won't work anywhere else. You'll need a Battle.net account of course, which is free, in case you don't already have one.

In case you've been living under a rock, we've had plenty of coverage on Heroes of the Storm of late. If you don't know what it is, here's a handy primer, and here's a chat with game director Dustin Browder.