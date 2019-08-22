Asus is releasing a 43-inch HDR gaming monitor priced at around $1,000

(Image credit: Asus)

For those who do not want to spring for Asus's upcoming ROG Strix XG438Q, a 43-inch FreeSync 2 HDR gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, there will be a cheaper version offered. The XG43VQ, as it's called, matches the XG438Q in size, but there are some key differences.

For one, the XG43VQ offers a lower resolution, at 3840x1200 (instead of 3840x2160). That gives it a 32:10 aspect ratio, compared to 16:9 on the other one.

The refresh rate is the same at 120Hz, but as it pertains to HDR visuals, certification drops down a notch from DisplayHDR 600 (XG438Q) to DisplayHDR 400. So, it will have a peak brightness of at least 400 nits, which is required for the entry-level DisplayHDR badge, but is unlikely to do HDR content justice.

In all reality, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits is where HDR really shines (literally). The XG438Q doesn't hit that level either, though it has a peak brightness of 750 nits, which is at least in the neighborhood.

In short, the XG43VQ trades some HDR performance and a bit of resolution for a lower price tag. Specifically, Asus is pricing it at €899. That works out to around $1,000 in US dollars, and while companies do not always follow a straight conversion from one territory to the next, we suspect it will be around that price in the US (Asus has not announced US pricing yet).

The XG43VQ is one of three 43-inch monitors Asus planning to launch. Here's a quick and dirty rundown of each:

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q—3840x2160 (16:9), 120Hz, DisplayHDR 600, FreeSync 2, MSRP £1099 (~$,1350), releases late August or early September

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ—3840x2160 (16:9), 144Hz, DisplayHDR 1000, MSRP €1,499 (~$1,660), releases in Q4 2019

Asus ROG Strix XG43VG—3840x1200 (32:10), 120Hz, DisplayHDR 400, MSRP €899 (~$1,000), no release date given

Excuse the different currencies—Asus has revealed details about these monitors at different times and apparently has not figured out pricing for each territory yet.

Thanks, TFTCentral