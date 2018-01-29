Assassin's Creed: Origins will get a New Game Plus mode at some point

Assassin's Creed: Origins is an exceptionally long video game. It took me about 60 hours to finish the bloody thing, though I enjoyed most of it. But if you've done the same and still want more, you'll probably be happy to hear that a new game plus mode is coming.

That's not really been announced as part of Ubisoft's ongoing support for the game, but a community manager confirmed it in the publisher's forums yesterday. "New Game + is coming. We'll have more information to share soon," the post reads. And that's all.

While the game will get ongoing free updates, its first premium expansion released last week in the form of The Hidden Ones. That update includes new weapons, outfits, mounts and a higher level cap, as well as new story stuff to play through. As for the free stuff, a new quest and new Heka chest goods have been added to the game recently.