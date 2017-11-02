How to find a slick set of armor in Assassin's Creed: Origins

Yes, liberating Egypt from evil is important, but so is looking good. You can do both in Assassin's Creed: Origins (read our review here), because there's a sweet-ass set of armor you can find once you've done a bit of legwork.

Spoilers below.

Unfortunately, you can't just stroll over to the nearest tailor and plunk down some gold for the semi-glowing set of Isu armor. The video below will guide you through the steps to find it, which involves locating and solving AC:O's stone circle puzzles, doing a little spelunking under The Sphinx, and turning over a healthy amount of silica.

To find the circles themselves, have a look at the GamesRadar+ guide to locating each of the stone circles .

Happy hunting! And hey, you look great.