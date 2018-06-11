Popular

Assassin's Creed Odyssey releases in October, is set in Ancient Greece and has dialogue choices

By

Not long to wait until you're playing the newest entry.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has finally been revealed by Ubisoft at E3. As rumoured for a few weeks, it was confirmed that the game's set in Ancient Greece. Thrown off the cliff by his father at the start of the game, we see huge-scale battles, naval combat, a variety of settings like deserts, countrysides, snowy mountains and more. Plus, there's a fight with a bear. It's Assassin's Creed alright. It's set during the Peloponnesian War. 

It's released on 5 October this year. Here's a gameplay walkthrough:

Here's how the game is summarised: "Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero. Forge your destiny in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices." 

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
