Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets a new mythical boss monster

Steropes is now available in #AssassinsCreedOdyssey 👁️Witnesses swore they'd seen him, the Lightning Bringer, on a rampage around the Greek world. pic.twitter.com/HnTcE9cVsDNovember 13, 2018

The above tweet announced the arrival of a new mythical boss fight in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. If you take the Lightning Bringer quest today you'll get to meet and then slaughter a hulking cyclops called Steropes. He's on Andros in a cave by his favourite pool, Steropes bay.

He's a high-level challenge, but based on video accounts so far his attack patterns looks pretty sluggish. As you would expect, shooting his eye is super-effective.

It's a sad fate for one of the three cyclopses to craft Zeus' thunderbolts, but killing him does reward you with the Steropes bow legendary weapon. The bow looks fairly decent from this video account. A 20 percent health and armour boost is always useful.

The base game has a few spectacular mythical creatures to kill. If you fancy hunting them we have a guide to slaughtering all of Odyssey's toughest monsters. We're still waiting on the arrival of epic mercenaries, but a lot more updates are planned for the month to come.