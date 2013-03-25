Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag trailer shows fighting, stabbing, and whales

...And pillaging, jumping, leaping, dramatic pose striking, sailing, shooting. Judging from this first game footage of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag , pirate assassin Kenway isn't going to be short of diversions on his 1715 tour of the Caribbean. Exciting stuff, but players of previous Assassin's Creed games will no doubt be wide-eyed in fear of the endless tutorials Ubisoft will take to painstakingly teach all of these activities.

In recognition of their diligent quest to explain every goddamn thing in painfully minute detail, I will now take you step-by-step through the process of playing this trailer: